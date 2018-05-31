Accused police beater granted bail

The man accused of beating a police officer at the immigration department on Monday was granted bail yesterday in the sum of $60,000.

Stanley Purcell was required to deposit $6,000 to facilitate his release when he appeared before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke in the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The All Saints man also needed two Antiguan sureties to sign on his behalf to ensure that he would return to court for all his court dates associated with this case until the matter is dispensed with. The accused was also told to report to the All Saints Police Station, four times a week.

Purcell stands accused of using threatening language, disorderly conduct, malicious damage, battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

Defence counsel, Warren Cassell requested that the charges not be read to the accused for a plea yesterday during his first court appearance on the matter.

However, the accused will have to return to court on July 19 to enter a plea.

Corporal Avil Jacobs, the police prosecutor, has 14 days to disclose all the statements and evidence he has, as ordered by Magistrate Clarke.

At approximately 2 p.m., Corporal Colin “Sammy” Samuel attempted to escort the All Saints man from the immigration department because, according to eyewitnesses, the accused was “making plenty noise.”

A witness, who works at the department, told OBSERVER media that the police officer approached Purcell and asked him to leave, but he continued shouting.

The officer was reportedly beaten and later taken to hospital for treatment and then to the St. John’s Police Station to give a statement, and Purcell was taken into custody.