Accused in latrine killing goes to court

Delano Forbes, the man who police say they suspect is a serial killer, made his first court appearance on the last murder for which he is accused. The 23-year-old resident of Swetes, who has been on remand at Her Majesty’s Prison since mid-December for other crimes, was taken to court yesterday for the alleged murder of Swetes resident, Wilfred “Bongo” Williams.

He appeared before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel who set March 14 as the date for his committal. On that day, he is expected to be told whether the prosecution has enough evidence to take the case to the High Court for trial. It is alleged that Forbes killed Williams and then stuffed his body in a latrine pit days after relatives reported him missing in early December last year.

Forbes is also accused of killing two vagrants, Lisue Samuel and Shawn Henry, last year. He’s also expected to be charged for another killing that occurred in 2015, prompting the police to believe that he’s a serial killer