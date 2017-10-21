Accused cutlass attacker still at large

New Story

Lawmen said that Conroy “Connie” Jones is still wanted for chopping his child’s mother that left her in critical condition at the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre.

On Wednesday police issued an all-points bulletin for the Jamaican national who last resided at Bird Road, Ottos. As the investigation continues, Inspector Frankie Thomas, the police public relations officer, said that Jones is considered “armed and dangerous”.

According to the police, Jones attacked the 27-year-old victim on September 16 at the home they had been occupying. It is alleged that Jones armed himself with a cutlass and chopped the woman multiple times about the body.

The woman had to be rushed to the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre, and the police revealed that she was hospitalised for some time and required surgery.

In an earlier statement to the media, the Strategic Communications (STRATCOM) office said, “Police are appealing for him to immediately surrender himself at any police station, accompanied by his attorney or a family member.”

Lawmen are warning people not to try to engage or arrest the suspect on their own, but to immediately contact the Rapid Response Unit at 764-2310 or 464-3938, or call the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913\14.