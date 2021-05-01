Accident victim succumbs to injuries

Spread the love













By Elesha George

[email protected]

A motorist who hit a woman while driving on Joseph Lane in St John’s more than two weeks ago, may face upgraded charges after the victim died on Friday morning.

Head of Traffic, Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Rodney Ellis told Observer previously that the man – whose name has not been released – would have been charged, however the man is likely to face a stricter penalty as a result of this latest development.

Elpa Herald Perez, a 61-year-old Hispanic woman, was hit by a car on the night of April, 13, around 8 pm.

Based on reports, Perez, who suffered a number of serious injuries to include several broken ribs, had remained on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) with little improvements to her condition over time.

ASP Ellis told Observer that the investigation is ongoing but added that he doesn’t believe speeding was involved because of the area where it happened.