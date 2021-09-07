25.7 C
St John's
Tuesday, 07 September, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesAccident victim remains in critical condition in hospital
The Big Stories

Accident victim remains in critical condition in hospital

0
89

Family members of the 50-year-old Colin Anderson Joseph, who was run over by a vehicle on Market Street last week Thursday evening, say they are praying and hoping the best as he continues to fight for his life at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

Joseph is said to be brain dead and has to be supported by a ventilator. His brother Erick Jim Joseph told our newsroom yesterday that in addition to no brain activity, his relative also has a broken left leg and a cracked skull.

“It is a 50/50 chance right now if they do operate so we are just trusting in God. There is a swelling in the brain they are waiting for it to go down and there will be a further assessment once it goes down,” Joseph said.

Previous articleVervet monkey identified as possible breeding female
Next articleYouth with ‘alternative’ lifestyles to be in focus group
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

3 × 1 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021