Accident victim remains in critical condition in hospital

Family members of the 50-year-old Colin Anderson Joseph, who was run over by a vehicle on Market Street last week Thursday evening, say they are praying and hoping the best as he continues to fight for his life at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

Joseph is said to be brain dead and has to be supported by a ventilator. His brother Erick Jim Joseph told our newsroom yesterday that in addition to no brain activity, his relative also has a broken left leg and a cracked skull.

“It is a 50/50 chance right now if they do operate so we are just trusting in God. There is a swelling in the brain they are waiting for it to go down and there will be a further assessment once it goes down,” Joseph said.