ACB Caribbean sponsors WIPD Primary and Secondary School Art Competition

ACB Caribbean proudly sponsored the 2023 World Intellectual Property Day Primary and Secondary School Art Competition for the second year.

The topic for this edition of the competition was “Women & IP: Accelerating innovation and creativity”, and the challenge for the youth was to create an art piece displaying a Caribbean female creator or innovator they admire as a hero.

The artwork submitted was outstanding. The winners’ artistic creations focused on ground-breaking heroines like Joanne Hillhouse, Tiffany Azille, Dame Gwendolyn Maureen Tonge, Rihanna and many more.

The Primary School winners: 1st place, Anushree Satpute of Island Academy; 2nd place, Joshau Southwell of St Nicholas Primary; and 3rd place, Jarron Stay of New Winthorpes Primary.

TheSecondary School winners: 1st place, Gabrielle Grant of Christ the King High School; 2nd place, Shania McKenzie of Christ the King High School, and 3rd place, Celeste Softleigh of Christ the King High School.

Honourable mentions were Adahila Parker of Christ the King High School; Deshonte Charles of Jennings Secondary School; and Ariana Amsterdam of Christ the King High School.

