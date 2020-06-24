ACB and the Rotary Club of Antigua team up to help

1. Shantia Edwards (l), Marketing and Public Relations Representative at the Antigua Commercial Bank (ACB), along with Dr Vanetta Rodgers (r), President of the Rotary Club of Antigua, make a handsome donation to the Good Shepherd Home for Girls represented by house mother, Roslyn Mulraine (c)

Antigua Commercial Bank (ACB), in partnership with the Rotary Club of Antigua, as an extension of its ongoing Covid-19 relief efforts, made several timely donations to three local organisations – the Antigua and Barbuda Ex-Servicemen Association, the Good Shepherd Home for Girls, and the Sunshine Home for Girls.

Shantia Edwards, marketing and public relations representative for ACB, remarked, “After visiting and dialoguing with the principal members of the organisations, we were able to clearly identify some immediate needs and determine the best ways to assist, and ACB is happy to have been able to meet those needs.”

All of the needy members of the Ex-Servicemen Association, and the spouses of some of the deceased members, were gifted with food vouchers valued at $250 each. The house mothers of the Good Shepherd Home for Girls and the Sunshine Home for Girls were presented with desktop computers to assist the residents with their academic pursuits.

Dr Vanetta Rodgers, President of the Rotary Club of Antigua, who played an integral role in the project, was also present at the ceremony on Monday to assist with the presentation of the items.

She commented, “It was a humbling and rewarding experience to interact with the various institutions and to learn of their needs, alongside the ACB team.

“The contributions of the ex-servicemen cannot be forgotten and now that they are vulnerable due to Covid-19, we need to show our support. I commend ACB for funding this initiative and for going above their initial cash commitment by additionally organising the computers for the two homes.” Representatives from the three organisations commended the Antigua Commercial Bank and the Rotary Club of Antigua for demonstrating exemplary corporate social responsibility, and they expressed their gratitude for the timely donations, which will provide relief to some of the country’s most vulnerable individuals.