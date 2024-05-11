ABYMA to host State of the Industry Meeting at National Sailing Academy

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Yachting and Marine Association (ABYMA) has announced its upcoming State of the Industry meeting, scheduled for Friday, May 24th, 2024, at 10:00 AM.

The event will take place at the National Sailing Academy in English Harbour, marking the first in-person gathering of ABYMA members since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the 2023-2024 season comes to a close, ABYMA is excited to bring together its valued members to discuss the current state and future prospects of the yachting and marine industry in Antigua and Barbuda.

The meeting will provide a platform for members to share insights, ideas, and experiences, contributing to the collective growth and development of the sector.

ABYMA encourages members to extend the invitation to their employees and other relevant individuals or businesses who could benefit from attending the meeting.

This inclusive approach aims to foster a comprehensive dialogue and generate diverse perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

To confirm attendance, interested parties are requested to RSVP to [email protected] no later than midday on Thursday, May 23rd, 2024. Members are also encouraged to submit any questions or suggestions for discussion topics prior to the meeting via email or WhatsApp.

The State of the Industry meeting serves as a testament to ABYMA’s commitment to the growth and sustainability of the yachting and marine sector in Antigua and Barbuda.

By bringing together key stakeholders and facilitating open discussions, the association seeks to identify strategies and initiatives that will drive the industry forward in the post-pandemic era.

For more information about the ABYMA State of the Industry meeting, please contact the ABYMA Secretariat at [email protected] or via WhatsApp at 736-7697.