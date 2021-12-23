ABWU to take legal action against LIAT after A&B gov’t offers first payout

The Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union (ABWU) says it will legally challenge LIAT 1974 Limited, after the government of Antigua and Barbuda offered an EC$2,000,000 payout to former LIAT workers without its consent.

General Secretary David Massiah, said the government proceeded to make arrangements to issue the payment without consulting the union or staff.



On December 20, 2021, the government said, although it is not obligated to do so, it will dispatch the sum of money to the LIAT Court-appointed Receiver for distribution to resident former LIAT workers.

The sum, it said, is intended to meet partial satisfaction of the cash component of the compassionate payout which the Antigua and Barbuda Government previously volunteered.

However, according to Massiah that offer was never agreed to by any of the unions in the region.

The ABWU has called it a “bribe” which it says would result in employees abandoning all their claims and rights for a reasonable and legally justifiable and equitable settlement once they sign and accept the offer.



Former LIAT employees represented by the ABWU are expected to meet “very shortly” to determine the way forward.