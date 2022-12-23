ABWU spreads Christmas cheer!

- Advertisement -

More than 100 individuals will receive grocery vouchers ahead of the Christmas Holidays, compliments of the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union (ABWU).

The goodwill gesture is an annual outreach activity organized by the Union’s Welfare Committee.

The beneficiaries include founding members, past members, retirees, the disabled, and shut-ins.

ABWU General Secretary, David Massiah, says each year, the Union eagerly anticipates this outreach activity. He adds that the Union remains interested in the welfare of all those who have contributed to the growth and development of the institution.

The grocery vouchers are valued at $220 and are redeemable at Epicurean Fine Foods, Perry Bay Supermarket and Price Chopper.

The Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union takes this opportunity to extend season’s greetings to all its members, supporters, well-wishers, and the entire nation of Antigua and Barbuda.