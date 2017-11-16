ABWU plans succession through training

New Story

By Theresa Gordon

The Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union (ABWU), is working on a succession plan through the training of young members who represent the union’s interest in various workplaces.

David Massiah, general secretary of the union said the organisation is seeking to increase the knowledge base of young people who will eventually lead the 51-year-old organisation.

“We are re-engaging the workforce and especially the younger workers, to ensure that we can represent the working class for another 50 years. We want to empower them in a way that they will be able to understand the fundamentals of the trade union, changes, challenges and dynamism in the world of work,” Massiah said.

Over thirty young men and women are participating in the programme that will cover areas such as the history of the trade union movement, workplace ethics, leadership skills, health and safety and conditions of employment.

Massiah said some business places have partnered with the union to ensure the success of the exercise.

He said it is important for people to understand that workers and employers have rights and both can co-exist.

The trade union official said it is also in the best interest of the union to maintain vibrancy as it seeks to deal with increasing changes within the industrial climate.

