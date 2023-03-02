ABWU Observes International Women’s Day

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union Women’s Council is proud to host its International Women’s Day forum and exhibition to celebrate women’s achievements, as well as to empower women for a gender-equal future.

The event will be hosted under the theme Cracking the Code: Innovation for a Gender Equal Future. The theme is based on the priority theme of the United Nations 67th Commission on the Status of Women.

The forum and exhibition will take place on International Women’s Day, March 8, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at the Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union Freedom Hall on Lower Newgate Street.

The morning session will feature a presentation by Clinical Psychologist, Fiona Charles Richards, on mental and emotional well-being. The Dance Director at the Shiva School of Dance, Tavia Hunte, will continue the exploration of this theme through dance. An exhibition will follow at midday, highlighting several businesses owned and operated by women.

Both sessions are open to the public and free of charge.

The Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union Women’s Council uses this opportunity to extend an invitation to the general public to participate in this transformative event that will liberate women from gender-based limitations and propel them into a future of limitless potential.