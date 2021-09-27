ABUT threatens industrial action over vaccine mandate

The Antigua and Barbuda Union of Teachers (ABUT) is not relenting its stance on teachers being exempt from mandatory vaccination despite staunch opposition from the government.

In a statement released today, the union states that communication was sent to the Cabinet requesting a meeting to discuss the proposed exemption.

In its latest missive to members of the union, the ABUT warns that it will take industrial action if there is not a favorable outcome or a formal response from the government.

On September 21st, the Union of Teachers adopted a resolution opposing the government’s vaccine mandate, through a vote of the general membership.

The union maintains that it will continue to work for the preservation of the livelihood and the terms and conditions of employment of members.