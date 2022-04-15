ABS workers to receive outstanding payments soon

Workers at state media station ABS who have been protesting for outstanding overtime and holiday payments could soon receive their outstanding monies.

The Antigua Trades and LabourUnion’s (AT&LU’s) Ralph Potter says the decision was made during Thursday’s Cabinet meeting.

The employees had also threatened to abstain from working on the Easter Holidays since they are already owed by the government.

A recording of ABS Shop Steward Kerrio Adams also quickly made rounds yesterday.

Adams indicated that he was told by Potter that should they refuse to show up to work on these days, they would be arrested and charged based on a conversation the union rep had with the attorney general.

Observer also reached out to Potter to substantiate the claim.

AG Steadroy Benjamin has since denied the report that workers would be arrested, and sort to clarify the matter stating that there was miscommunication.

According to the Essential Services Act (2008) which governs ABS staff among others, no industrial action shall be taken by essential workers who are engaged in a trade dispute.

The monies owed to the staff date back to 2015 based on reports and the matter has been tied up in the Industrial Court for some time.

Benjamin also expects monies owed to the workers will be paid soon.