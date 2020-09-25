ABS worker tests positive for Covid-19

Spread the love













A worker at government media agency ABS has tested positive for Covid-19, triggering a slew of urgent measures by the broadcaster to avoid contagion.

All evening shift crew – of which the unnamed employee is a part – remained off duty last night while ABS carried out internal contact investigations.

“Members of the news department who might have come into contact will remain at home – or leave immediately as applicable – until our initial contact investigations are complete,” a statement from general manager Erna-Mae Brathwaite said.

Meanwhile, ABS’ entire premises was being thoroughly sanitised last night, with follow-up cleaning scheduled for today.

Non-critical personnel were told they would be contacted directly regarding work hours for Friday.

Brathwaite said the broadcaster had been “diligent in ensuring that staff members adhere to the prescribed Covid-19 protocols and procedures”.

“We have also ensured that the building has been cleaned twice daily to ensure the safety of all staff. I wish to take this opportunity to specially acknowledge Tracey, our receptionist, and Angela, our sales rep, for personally stepping up and cleaning the building during the frequent absences of our assigned cleaners,” she continued.

The statement added that ABS was “confident” that risk to the general workforce was “well mitigated”.