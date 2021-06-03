A&B’s ‘Reggae Ambassador’ headlines major fundraising event for Father’s Day

Spread the love













Antigua and Barbuda’s Reggae Ambassador, Causion, will be headlining a Father’s Day concert that will be streamed live on YouTube.

The virtual event will start at 6.30pm on June 20, and will be streamed via https://Youtube.com/CausionAntiguasReggaeAmbassador.

The concert continues Causion’s ‘Thank You Mission’, encouraging men, especially African-American and Caribbean males, to get screened for skin, prostate, and colon cancers.

The mission not only raises awareness but also funds to assist visual and music artists who become stricken with cancer and other illnesses.

June is also designated Men’s Health Month and National Caribbean-American Heritage Month.

Born in Antigua as Gregory Colin Bailey, Causion, who has lived in South Florida for many years, was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in November 2019.

Known as a charismatic and energetic performer, Causion is equally humble.

“I continue to pray to the Father to keep my feet grounded and my head out of the clouds, regardless of where this journey takes me, to keep me physically, emotionally, spiritually and musically entwined,” he remarked.

His tour dates have taken him throughout the US, Canada, UK and the Caribbean alongside many reggae artistes to include Rita Marley, Third World, Dennis Brown,Freddie McGregor and Judy Mowatt.

He has headlined many shows; fan favourites include the Moja Arts Festival and the Wadadli Music Festival.

Causion was part of the ‘Tribute to Garnet Silk’ tour across the Caribbean along with Lt. Stichie, Merciless and Professor Nuts.

He also has the distinction of being honoured as the first Antiguan reggae artiste to perform at Jamaica’s Sumfest, sharing the stage with Buju Banton, Mikey Spice and Mykal Rose, among others.

Joining Causion in the Father’s Day Concert will be Anthony Malvo, Lee Kelly and the Lee Kelly Band, and Richard Daley with AJ Brown, both of Third World Band.