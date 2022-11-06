A&B’s Police Queen wins the OECS pageant crown

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

Police Constable in the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda (RPFAB) Keriann Thomas was adjudged the winner of the Miss Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) 2022 Pageant which was held in Dominica on Saturday evening.

Thomas was also adjudged the winner in several categories, including Best Creative Costume Design and Best Creative Costume Segment; Best Swimwear Design and Best Swimwear Segment; and Best Evening Gown Design and Best Evening Gown Segment.

Competing against six other contestants from around the Eastern Caribbean, the 21-year-old has taken part in numerous pageants including Miss Show Off in 2018.

Rounding out the top three in the pageant were Miss St Lucia Kejean Smith, 1st Runner-up, and Miss Grenada Reesa McIntosh, 2nd Runner-up.

Meanwhile, the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda has expressed euphoria over Constable Thomas’ victory.

Thomas, who also won the 2022 Police Week Queen’s Pageant in September at the Antigua Recreation Grounds, joined the rank and file of the RPFAB over a year ago.

In a statement yesterday, Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney congratulated Thomas for “commitment, dedication and willingness to participate in such a high-level regional competition and for making the Royal Police Force and the nation of Antigua and Barbuda proud”.

Commissioner Rodney added that, “this has once again demonstrated the various skill sets within our police force. We have the capability of keeping the peace by enforcing the laws of the land and still promoting the cultural aspect of our society.”

Additionally, Minister of Public Safety and Labour, Steadroy Benjamin, along with the Permanent Secretary and the entire Ministry also congratulated Thomas on her success.

Benjamin said she represented the police force and, by extension, the country of Antigua and Barbuda with pride, grace and talent and must be commended for the tremendous courage and consistency displayed.