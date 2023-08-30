A&B’s Grassroots Cricket Academy to feature in Bermuda Premier League

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda’s Grassroots Cricket Academy (GCA) will take part in the Bermuda Cricket Board’s (BCB) Bermuda Premier League set to run from September 6-10 at the National Sports Centre in White Hill Field, Bermuda.

A contingent of 11 players will leave the country this weekend where they will contest the four-team tournament which will also include the Bermuda Senior Men’s National Team, Bermuda Men’s Select XI and the Barbados National Cricket Team.

The Grassroots Cricket Academy will be coached by former West Indies and national fast bowler, Winston Benjamin.

Squad: Kadeem Henry, Amahl Nathaniel, Uri Smith, Michael Haynes Dover, Larry Audain, Ishmael Peters, Jedidiah Martin, Paul Miller, Sean Joseph, Miandre James, and Isiah Atwood.