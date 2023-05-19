A&B’s culinary students get advice from Celebrity Chefs

- Advertisement -

As a part of this week’s Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week activities, the limelight was placed on Antigua and Barbuda’s young and promising chefs studying at the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute (ABHTI).

Culinary students listen keenly as Chef Andi Oliver, Chef Claude Lewis and Chef Orlando Satchell impart words of wisdom. Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute’s culinary students had the opportunity to meet and engage with Celebrity Chefs during Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week. (Photos courtesy Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority)

The culinary students were the focus of an exclusive and interactive session with visiting celebrity chefs: Andi Oliver, Claude Francis and Orlando Satchell during Tuesday’s Food Forum.

An amazing opportunity for the upcoming chefs, the experienced chefs imparted inspiring words, gave encouragement and advice to the students on navigating their chosen career path.