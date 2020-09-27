ABS Covid case ‘no cause for alarm’

Spread the love













ABS staff anxious about their safety after a colleague tested positive for Covid-19 are being assured their Cross Street premises are being thoroughly sanitised.

Some workers at the state-owned media agency have expressed concern about contagion – and possible exposure to their loved ones at home too.

The company’s offices have been temporarily closed, with some staff working from home and others at an offsite location.

Information Minister Melford Nicholas told Observer that health protocols required the building to be closed for 72 hours – “a period of time in which the virus normally dies, then it would have to go through a process of sanitisation”, he explained.

Minister Nicholas assured ABS workers and members of the public that there was no need for “alarm”, as the unnamed person who tested positive had little interaction with coworkers.

More in tomorrow’s Daily Observer.