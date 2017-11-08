ABLP reviews more candidates

The planned convention to determine who will run for public office on the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) ticket was today postponed just days before the event was scheduled.

The seemingly sudden decision was made by the party’s executive members who reportedly said there is a need to “examine” some of those who want to become candidates.

A well-placed source told OBSERVER media that the fate of at least two longstanding members is up for review…Read more in tomorrow’s Daily OBSERVER.
