ABLP reveals its nominees for Barbuda Council election

By Elesha George

[email protected]

The Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) has announced its five nominees who will challenge five members of the Barbuda Peoples Movement (BPM) at the March 29th, Barbuda Council Election.

Tyron Beazer, Mackiesha Desuza, Wesley Beazer, Heskieth Daniel and Kelsyna George of the ABLP are all vying for a seat on the council.

Wayde Burton, Melanie Beazer, McKenzie Frank, Nadia George and Nico Antonia will represent the BPM.

All 10 candidates expect to become official nominees on Wednesday, which has been scheduled as Nomination Day on Barbuda.

A team from the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission (ABEC), comprising Human Resource and Training Officer Ian Hughes and Returning Officer Vernest Mack, will travel to Barbuda today, where the nominations will take place from 10 am to 1 pm.

To be duly nominated, the candidates must pay a nomination fee of $50, be a registered voter, and must have a proposer, a seconder and three other persons to nominate an individual.

ABEC’s Public Relations Officer, Elisa Graham, is reminding Barbudans to locate their voter ID cards or to replace lost ones in order to be able to vote on March 29th.