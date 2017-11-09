ABLP puts off convention to review more candidates

New Story

The planned convention to determine who will run for public office on the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) ticket was yesterday postponed just days before the event was scheduled.

The seemingly sudden decision was made by the party’s executive who reportedly said there is a need to “examine” some of those who want to become candidates.

A well-placed source told OBSERVER media that the fate of at least two longstanding members is up for review. And, according to the source, this has nothing to do with Sir Lester Bird or Eustace “Teco” Lake – two MPs whose health conditions, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said earlier, will affect their future in office.

The source declined to confirm whether this decision is linked to the recent arrest of MP Asot Michael who was questioned in the U.K. for alleged bribe by a U.K. Investor for contracts in the Caribbean as alleged by the National Crime Agency in the UK. The investigators said they were not ruling our criminal charges after the minister was released October 23, the same day he was detained.

Michael was stripped of ministerial posts but the prime minister recently said if he was not charged by November 26 when the convention was scheduled, he would be allowed to run on the ABLP ticket.

Last night, longstanding ABLP member, Lionel “Max” Hurst confirmed the postponement of the party’s convention but did not give specifics either.

He said, “The prime minister and other members of the labour party executive were of the view that there ought to be some additional examination of some more of the candidates.”

This decision comes ahead of the biennial event which was scheduled to be held on November 26. Hurst said the event will not take place “soon after the new year.”

