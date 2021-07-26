ABLP identifies potential candidates to replace MP Asot Michael in St Peter

Regis Burton, one of three candidates tipped to replace MP Asot Michael in St Peter (Social media photos)

By Theresa Goodwin

t[email protected]

The prime minister has given yet another indication that former ABS news anchor and Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority executive Shermain Jeremy is among three candidates tipped to represent the party in the St Peter constituency at the next general elections.

The seat is currently held by long-standing Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) incumbent Asot Michael.

Gaston Browne addressed the matter on Saturday revealing that polling has begun in the constituency and the executive of the ABLP will be making a decision within weeks.

Browne has noted on several previous occasions that Michael will be replaced after a recording surfaced in the United Kingdom of him allegedly demanding payments and gifts from British investor Peter Virdee.

“We will be polling Regis Burton, Shermain Jeremy, Royden Turner to determine which of the three will be most viable to represent the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party in the upcoming general elections,” Browne explained.

Jeremy, a former Carnival queen and Miss Universe contender, has previously said she is more than willing to step up to the plate as the ABLP’s candidate for St Peter.

A similar poll will be conducted for the St John’s Rural West constituency which is led by ABLP MP Londel Benjamin.

“In the case of St John’s Rural West, we have a representative that is advancing in age and we have to look at his continued viability,” Browne said.

“This is not an indication that a decision has been made to remove Comrade Benjamin; we would have discussed this matter with him and we have indicated to him that even if he is still the best option, we have no choice to move forward with him.

“If we poll and he is struggling to win the seat and he can’t win the seat then we have to have a conversation with him,” Browne added.