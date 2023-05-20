ABICE student dies following car crash

- Advertisement -

By Shermain Bique-Charles

Students and teachers at the Antigua Barbuda Institute of Continuing Education (ABICE) are mourning the loss of Keane Gregoire, a plumbing student at the learning institution who died on Friday morning after he was involved in a car crash the day earlier

Gregoire, whose parents are from Dominica, was born in Antigua and lived at Nut Grove.

According to police reports, the 18-year-old was a passenger in a motor car that got into a collision around 2 am on Thursday May 18 on All Saints Road.

The allegations are that the driver of a Grey Toyota BB motor car was traveling from south to north along the same road at a high speed when he apparently lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle reportedly skidded off to the western side of the road before colliding with a concrete column.

Fire officers from the St John’s Fire Station were called to the scene and had to use the jaws of life to remove Keane, along with another 19-year-old passenger from Freeman’s Village from the wreck.

Both passengers were transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center by the Emergency Medical Services with various injuries.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene of the accident and is currently being sought by the police.

Keane was pronounced dead shortly after midnight on Friday morning.

The police are appealing to anyone with information surrounding the accident to contact the traffic department at police headquarters at 462-0125.

The police are further appealing to the driver of the vehicle to present him\herself at any police station without delay

Meanwhile, Charlesworth Browne, one of his tutors told the media that he was a student with great promise, and he will surely be missed.