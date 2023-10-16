ABICE edges Irene B Williams Secondary in Under-20 Schools Football

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Defending champions Antigua and Barbuda Institute of Continuing Education (ABICE) edged Irene B Williams Secondary School (IBWSS) in the Under-20 Schools Football League on Thursday in Swetes.

Elijah Whyte scored first for the ABICE team in minute-19, and six minutes later the home side drew level with a strike from Zanrick Skepple in minute-25. However, it was short lived when Denyah Looby added another for ABICE in the 27th minute to go ahead 2-1. But Antoniel Campbell struck home the second goal for the home side to enter into the second half, two all.

Man of the Match Jonte Campbell scored in the first minute of the second half to put the defending champions ahead, 3-2.

He then sealed the deal with his second of the game to make the scoreline 4-2 in the 41st minute of play. The hosts were clearly outplayed in the second half, but Railique Browne pulled back a goal to bring the game to 4-3 before it ended.

In other games, All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) won 4-3 at St Joseph’s Academy (SJA) on Thursday, while the Antigua Grammar School (AGS) drew with the Antigua State College (AGS) on Friday.

The Ministry of Sports School League Under-20 Boys scheduled matches for Thursday 19th October will see Clare Hall Secondary School play away to ABICE at Potters; Pares Secondary School will host SJA at Pares; ASSS will host IBWSS at McPond.

All matches begin at 3:00 pm.