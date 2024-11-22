ABICE dominates AGS in Patrick C. Whyte as weather disrupts fixtures

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

A commanding performance by ABICE on Wednesday in the Cool and Smooth Joma Ministry of Sports Patrick C Whyte Tournament, in which they blasted a 5-1 victory over Antigua Grammar School highlighted by Jahlanie Barzey’s impressive hat-trick.

ABICE wasted no time asserting their dominance, with Imar Nicholas opening the scoring in the 6th minute. The real star of the show was Jahlanie Barzey, who netted a spectacular hat-trick with goals in the 20th, 25th, and 38th minutes. Karique Knight added the final touch just before the break, scoring in the 45th minute.

AGS’s sole consolation came through Sedique Adams, who successfully converted a penalty in the 35th minute.

Meanwhile, CHSS and SASS played out a goalless draw in their encounter.

The day’s fixtures were significantly impacted by weather and organisational issues. The match between PMS and JSS had to be postponed due to wet conditions at the PMS Grounds. Further disruption occurred at the All Saints Grounds, where a scheduled double-header between Ottos Comprehensive School versus the All Saints Secondary School and Antigua State College versus Irene B Williams School could not proceed due to the absence of match officials.