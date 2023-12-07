ABICE and SJA win big in schools football

- Advertisement -

ABICE were 3-1 winners over All Saints Secondary School (ASSS) in the East Zone of the Male Under-20 Schools Football Competition on Tuesday.

They were led by Karique Knight who scored a double with strikes in minutes 23 and 35, while Tigahnie Isaac scored in the 59th minute. Leon O’Garro scored the only goal for All Saints.

There was victory as well for the St Joseph’s Academy (SJA) who trounced Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) 5-1. There were two goals each from Joshua Joseph and Dejuan Francis while Joseph Saiegh scored once. Jayden Martin scored the lone goal for Clare Hall.

Pares Secondary School (PSS) defaulted to the Irene B Williams Secondary School (IBWSS).