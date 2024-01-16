ABI Insurance’s charitable donation enriches Child Protection Unit’s Foster Care Programme

- Advertisement -

ABI Insurance is proud to announce a substantial donation to the Family & Social Services Division’s Child Protection Unit. This meaningful contribution is specifically directed towards reinforcing the Foster Care Programme and providing vital resources for the children entrusted to the unit’s care.

In a demonstration of ABI Insurance’s commitment to creating positive societal impact, the company has generously donated a diverse array of essential items. This includes provisions such as food items, school supplies, clothing, diapers, and wipes, addressing the multifaceted needs of children in the Foster Care Programme.

This philanthropic initiative is an embodiment of ABI Insurance’s commitment, extending its role beyond the insurance landscape to actively contribute to the welfare of the communities it serves. Recognizing the importance of nurturing the next generation, ABI Insurance is dedicated to supporting initiatives that foster growth, resilience, and well-being among vulnerable children.

“The Family & Social Services Division expresses sincere appreciation to ABI Insurance for their compassion and dedication to the betterment of the lives of children in the Foster Care Programme. This generous donation will significantly enhance the unit’s ability to provide a caring and supportive environment for these children to thrive.” shared Feona Charles – Richards – Director, Family & Social Services & Farida Isaac – Carr – Senior Welfare Officer.

ABI Insurance remains committed to its role as a responsible corporate citizen, actively engaging in initiatives that make a positive and lasting difference in the communities it serves.