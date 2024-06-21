ABI Insurance sponsors Youth Talent Show

- Advertisement -

ABI Insurance (ABII) has announced the renewal of its title sponsorship of the annual Youth Talent Show, hosted by the Optimist Petite Club of St John’s.

ABII has been a steadfast supporter of this inspiring event from 2014 to 2018, in 2023, and once again in 2024.

This vibrant talent show, open to boys and girls aged 9-11, is designed to nurture confidence and showcase the remarkable abilities of young people.

“ABI Insurance is deeply committed to supporting initiatives that empower the youth in our community,” said Julie Porter, ABII’s Business Development Manager.

“We believe in the mission of the Optimist Petite Club of St John’s and are honoured to continue our partnership, which helps cultivate confidence and encourage the development of young talent.”

The Optimist Petite Club of St John’s has been a pillar of support in the community, focusing on creating opportunities for youth to thrive.

The community is invited to join the Optimist Petite Club in celebrating the extraordinary talents of young participants at this year’s show.

For more information, visit the social media pages of the Optimist Petite Club of St John’s.