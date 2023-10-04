ABHTI Student tops Sandals Hospitality Training  Programme

- Advertisement -

Sandals Grande Antigua Resort and Spa recently concluded its third cycle of the annual Hospitality Training Programme (HTP) with 25 trainees successfully obtaining their certificates of completion.

Hospitality Management student enrolled at the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute (ABHTI), Tracy Ann Peck, was recognized as the top participant in this recent cohort. Peck, who was attached primarily to the communications division also trained in the housekeeping and cost control departments during her 10-week stint at the resort.

“Tracy Ann was a pleasure to work with and her general disposition and attitude towards her work assignments were nothing short of an experienced professional. She was meticulous in her duties and driven, despite challenging situations from time to time,” shared Sandals Public Relations Manager Leon Norville.

Reflecting on the programme Tracy Ann shared, “I am very grateful to my school and Sandals for the opportunity to learn more about the hospitality industry from a practical point of view. It was a very eye-opening experience and I was able to learn a lot about team member relations, the company’s internal communication procedures and I even had the opportunity to be involved in the project management side of the Sandals Foundation.”

Other trainees who received special tokens and prizes during this cohort included Lawrence Clarke Jr. and Kemet Morson.

The Sandals Hospitality Training Programme, now in its 15th year has afforded approximately 1,600 young Antiguans the opportunity to sharpen their skills in the tourism industry through in-depth training at the region’s largest hotel chain.

During the 10-week programme, trainees are assigned to departments across the resort where they are coached by a departmental trainer to learn its operations.

The personalized approach ensures that trainees are exposed to the company’s highest standards and best practices in various areas such as guest relations, housekeeping, food and beverage, accounting, cost control, public relations, front office, club sandals concierge, sales, engineering and watersports.

In addition to departmental exposure, trainees are engaged in weekly life skills sessions that cover a variety of personal development areas, including public speaking, financial management, leadership and decision-making, and resume writing among others.