ABHTA donates equipment to the ABHTI

The Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute (ABHTI) recently received a donation of essential cooking equipment from the Antigua and Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association (ABHTA).

The donation was made possible after a past student and lecturer, Gabrielle Thomas, reached out to the ABHTA requesting a list of items which she thought would greatly enhance the experience of the students at the Institute.

Thomas, who was delighted to have facilitated the donation, remarked: “I am thankful for ABHTA’s donation. I believe what students now have will assist greatly in demos and work during practical lessons. I would like to encourage the students to take the best care of their new equipment to ensure that upcoming classes are able to enjoy them as well.”

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the ABHTI, Ruthlyn Matthias, expressed gratitude on behalf of the institute.

“The ABHTI is extremely grateful to receive this timely donation from the ABHTA, which will aid in the further development of our culinary arts students and the students of the other programs by extension. I must also take this opportunity to thank Gabrielle Thomas, a past student who returned as a lecturer last semester who reached out to the ABHTA to donate these items. I am happy to see that her efforts have materialized and extend our gratitude to the entire team of ABHTA once again,” she said.

Patrice Simon, Executive Director of the ABHTA remarked that “the ABHTA is always delighted to support the ABHTI in any way possible. Culinary arts is an important discipline for the destination and we are happy to lend our support in any way to seeing the best and brightest persons emerge as leaders in this field with a solid foundation set at the ABHTI”.

The donated supplies included digital scales, stand mixer, blenders, chinoises, spatulas, oven mitts, pastry brushes, scoops and dough scrapers, and will be housed in the main kitchen where culinary students will make the best of use to them.

The ABHTA continues to support the ABHTI, the only institute of its kind on island, that supports the upcoming movers and shakers of the hospitality industry, a release said.