ABHTA awards Culinary Scholarships to budding young junior chefs

Inspired by the recent Taste of Wadadli Junior Chef Cook-Off Competition and the remarkable talent and skills displayed by young culinary students, the Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association has awarded culinary scholarships to four outstanding students.

Three students currently in their final year of High School will each receive a full two-year scholarship to the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute all sponsored by the ABHTA’s Tourism Development Fund (TDF).

Scholarship recipients are Azarie Crump from Saint Joseph’s Academy, Shemiah Francis from All Saints Secondary School, and Gregoryann Thomas from Sir McChesney George Secondary School.

Additionally, Ashauny Rattary of the Antigua State College will receive funding towards his studies in Food Science at the University of the West Indies, Mona in Jamaica.

These scholarships valued at almost EC$30,000 are made possible through the ABHTA’s Tourism Development Fund contributed by Hermitage Bay, Blue Waters Resort & Spa, Curtain Bluff, Copper and Lumber Store Hotel and Jumby Bay Island.

The TDF is designed to contribute to the development of the sector and such awards underscores the significance of these hotels supporting this initiative of the ABHTA.

The Taste of Wadadli Junior Chef Cook-Off Competition plays a crucial role in developing young local culinary talent and has a positive impact on the hospitality sector.

By providing a platform for budding chefs to showcase their skills, the competition encourages creativity and excellence in culinary arts.

This not only prepares students for successful careers but also elevates the standards within the local hospitality industry, contributing to the overall growth and reputation of Antigua and Barbuda as a premier culinary destination.

Craig Marshall, Chairman of the Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association (ABHTA), expressed his enthusiasm for the young chefs’ achievements.

“We are incredibly proud of the talent and dedication demonstrated by these young chefs. Their passion for culinary arts is inspiring, and we are committed to supporting their educational journeys. These scholarships are a testament to our belief in nurturing the future leaders of our hospitality industry.”

The Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute is instrumental in developing individuals for the hospitality sector, providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel.

As the Association sets its sights on the 2024 competition, it is delighted by the talent and skills expressed by these young chefs and looks forward to witnessing the abilities of the new cohort of competitors.

Aspiring young chefs across Antigua and Barbuda are encouraged to apply through their schools, as registration is now open.

For more information, contact [email protected] or call 462.0374/4928.