ABHTA announces new Board of Directors for 2023 – 2025

The Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association on April 27, at its bi-annual General Meeting, announced the new Board of Directors to govern the Association for the period 2023 – 2025. The announcement came following a nomination and voting process where sixteen members (16) of the Association presented themselves as candidates to fill twelve positions on the Board.

Craig Marshall of Royalton Antigua was nominated and duly elected to the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors and will serve on the Board’s Executive Committee. Joining Mr. Marshall on the Executive will be Brian Murphy of Carlisle Bay Resort holding the position of 1st Vice Chair and Rachel Browne of Hermitage Bay Resort as 2nd Vice Chair. Neil Keeling of The Rendezvous Company will represent the Association’s Associate members on the Executive Committee.

The following Directors will join the Executive as the main decision-makers for the body –

Cathy-Ann Edwards- Joseph, Regional Manager, Eastern Caribbean Operations, American Airlines, Patrick Ryan, Geo W. Bennett Bryson & Co. Ltd., Mario Colindres, The Antigua & Barbuda Chamber of Commerce, Kevin Phillips, Blue Waters Resort & Spa, Alex de Brito, Galley Bay Resort & Spa, Sanjay Ambrose, Pineapple Beach Club, Norma Holder, Curtain Bluff Resort, Brian D’Ornellas, Buccaneer Beach Club and Ian Fraser, Nonsuch Bay Resort.

Craig Marshall, in commenting on his new appointment stated that “It is an honour for me to serve as the Antigua and Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association’s newly elected Chairman. Being given the opportunity to oversee this prestigious institution is a humbling experience, and I’m dedicated to doing my duty as effectively as I can. As Chairman, I’ll concentrate on fostering communication and cooperation among our members as well as with other groups and interested parties. I think we can provide better service to our visitors and raise the standard of our tourism businesses by cooperating and sharing our knowledge and resources.”

The ABHTA’s Bi–annual General Meeting was held under the theme – Re-imagining the Hospitality sector, energizing the sector in Antigua & Barbuda. Presenters for the programme included Patrice Simon, Executive Director of the ABHTA, Shirlene Nibbs, Chair of the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute and the Honourable Charles “Max” Fernandez, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation Transportation, and Investment.

Minister Fernandez expressed his vision for 2023 for the Hospitality sector, highlighting key areas of the sector that must be our focus. He remarked “Tourism must create economic value for local businesses and residents through the maximum of linkages. Hoteliers must support our farmers and fisherfolk and artisans in a more meaningful manner. We all need to work together, speak from the same script, and represent our industry as a united front in the regional and international spheres. Let’s brainstorm together on how best to improve our viability together and not be greedy to our own causes.” Minister Fernandez also focused on sustainability in the sector, enhancing and promoting our heritage and culture and the development of employees in the sector through training and development.

Ms. Shirlene Nibbs, Chair of the ABHTI highlighted the renewed energy and focus of the Institute with a drive to increase registrations. She commented that “at the ABHTI we offer various degree courses to include Tourism Management, Hospitality Management, Food & Beverage Management and Culinary Arts. The 2023/2024 School year will not only see the upgrading of the physical plant with refurbishment to several buildings but also the Restaurant, Conference Room and Academic offerings, thereby ensuring that we meet the demand of the sector. I wish to acknowledge the ABHTA partners in hospitality who have already tangibly assisted us in meeting our vision for the Institute – Cocos and Keyonna, The Mill Reef Club and Sandals Grande Antigua. We welcome the continued support of the ABHTA as we move to re-energize the sector.”