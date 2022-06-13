ABFA names U-20 squad to contest upcoming CONCACAF competition

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

A 21-member squad has been named by the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) to contest next weekend’s series of matches in Group H of the Under-20 CONCACAF Championships.

Ronaldo Flowers, Dajun Barthley, Shahoi Dorsett, Taj Moore, Nalian Gonsalves, Sean Tomlinson, Aiden Jarvis, Blavion James, Zaheim Greene, Alexander Moody-Stuart, Tyrik Hughes, Zaire Scott, Daryl Massicott, Kofi Gonsalves, Joylan Sinclair, Drake Hadeed, Dillan Hadeed, Wilden Cornwall Jr., Conor Hadeed, Dorain Cole and Jalmaro Calvin were selected in the squad.

The Benna Boys who left the country yesterday for a friendly match against Trinidad and Tobago will then travel to Honduras and face the home team in the first match of the CONCACAF competition on June 18 at the Estadio Morazon.

Following their opening match, Antigua and Barbuda will play Costa Rica on June 20 before taking on Jamaica two days later on June 22.

All three matches will kick off at 8:30 pm.