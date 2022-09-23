ABFA hosts 2022 FIFA RAP Course

- Advertisement -

Twenty-nine referees, including three from the Caribbean who are in Antigua and Barbuda for their FIFA re-nomination fitness tests, are honing their skills in the September 22-25, 2022 FIFA RAP Course hosted by the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) at the John E St Luce Financial Building on Factory Road.

The facilitators are FIFA Technical Instructor Victor Stewart, FIFA Fitness Instructor Alan Browne Morgan and FIFA Referee Development Javier Santos. Local instructors Iola Simmons and Audwin Walsh are also assisting.

Concurrently, the ABFA is hosting an assessors’ course with Concacaf Elite Assessor Dave Meikle, who is also Refereeing Manager Concacaf Caribbean.

Stewart, during Thursday’s brief opening ceremony, told the participants to set goals and to work towards them, using the course as a tool to set them on their way.

“This course provides an opportunity to assist you with your development towards achieving your personal goals. This course is a personal investment in the product of referees,” Stewart said.

“We are expecting to see good results from your performances on and off the field as you deliberate in the execution in the laws of the game.”

Browne, echoing Santos who spoke before him, reminded the referees that the search is on for new talent, and urged them to make the most of the training.

Meikle complimented the sustained growth in the country—giving a nod to the five FIFA assistant referees, Iroots Appleton, Wasnah Barnarde, Kevin Peters, Patrick Browne and Nikesha Gaga, as well as Ken Pennyfeather, who has a Concacaf badge, and up-and-coming Abigail McKenzie.

“Congratulations to you guys,” Meikle said. “You have been doing well and representing your country well. We expect that your exploits will motivate others to follow suit. In that regard, I would like to commend the ABFA and encourage you to continue your programmes because it seems to be bearing fruit, and this is what we want to have happen.”

Overall, Meikle issued an entreaty to the group “to be more than participants in this course but to be standouts”.

ABFA Vice President Akeliah Hillhouse declared the course open.