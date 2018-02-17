ABFA Hails Flow’s Ultimate Football Experience

New Story

The Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) has welcomed the second instalment of the Flow Ultimate Football Experience, slated for the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG) on Saturday [today].

President of the ABFA and former national striker, Everton Gonsalves, said the initiative provides opportunities for young players to not only hone their talents under the guidance of the country’s top coaches but it also emulates the values of the ABFA.

“Whenever it comes to children and youth, education, experience, challenge, opportunity, ability to make a difference, building character and developing citizens for tomorrow, that is what the ABFA is about and that is why Flow is the number one network in the country. Football is the number one sport in the world and certainly, bar none, ABFA is the number one association in the country,” he said.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m. with 80 young footballers already registered to compete for two available spots in the Trinidad leg from which two winners, along with their coaches and one parent, will visit Old Trafford in Manchester.

The two winners will also get an opportunity to participate in a talent development football camp hosted by Manchester United and Flow.

Corporate Communications Manager at Flow Shand Merchant explained what will happen at the ARG on Saturday.

“They will sign some waiver sheets and so on and they will be fitted with their bands and shirts and then we start the competition after that. The age range is 12 to 16 and we are hoping to have half and half with 40 players in the lower category [of the age range] and 40 in the higher category,” he said.

“We have additional spaces so if you have not registered then you can register tomorrow morning but you must be a member of a club or in school to register for the competition,” Merchant added.

The athletes will be assessed by a number of top local coaches who will then select the top two participants. Merchant expressed confidence in the ability of the national coaches.

“I had a meeting yesterday [Thursday] and praises were showered on the local coaches, and this was based on what we had last year for the ultimate football experience and it was really fantastic. So I just want to big up the coaches in Antigua, those who participated last year and those who will be participating this year. Thank you so much for the great job you did last year and we look forward to a fantastic time tomorrow [Saturday],” he said.

The Flow Skills Ultimate Football Experience concludes at 12:30 p.m.