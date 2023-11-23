ABDF’s Lieutenant certified as Navigation Officer after intensive training in India

- Advertisement -

Lieutenant Aushaun Browne of the Antigua Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF) has been certified as a Navigation Officer, following a seven-month training course in India.

The Long Navigation Course was conducted from 17 April to 17 November 2023 at the Navigation and Direction School in Kochi, India and consisted of 20 officers from 16 different countries.

The course was geared toward preparing military officers to assume the responsibilities of Navigating Officer, always ensuring the navigational safety and operational readiness of Naval Warships.

A Navigating Officer is a key member of any ship’s management team, responsible for making decisions on steering and manoeuvring the ship, controlling navigation and communications.

The course also covered other aspects of Maritime Operations, to include Hydrography, Aircraft direction, oceanography and meteorology, and Naval Warfare.

The 28-year-old along with the other 19 officers were successful in all their endeavours throughout the course.

The ABDF said that it would continue to provide opportunities to its soldiers to better equip them to support and defend our nation.