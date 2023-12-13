ABDF reportedly scales up action against Captain Willock’s employment status despite court order

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

The Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF) has reportedly taken further action against Captain Javonson Willock, despite a court order not to implement any decision until the court makes a decision on Willock’s application to seek redress over the ABDF’s intention to demote him from permanent to contractual employment.

Willock was a member of the ABDF for 18 years, serving as permanent captain in the force until March 2022 where he was unexpectedly informed of an oversight regarding his commission scroll.

On December 4, Justice Jan Drysdale issued the order to the ABDF, however in a recent court injunction, Willock has been presented with a temporary contract valid until the end of January 2024.

Willock, who was stripped of his Staff Officer position, having been accused of misconduct and asked to resign, has taken further legal action, arguing that the move undermines the court’s instructions.

Willock said that following his return from vacation earlier this month, he was stripped of his position to oversee all operations and training matters and has now been placed in charge of the mechanics and arranging pick-ups and drop-offs.

He was also asked to report to a subordinate in rank before making a complaint and having the reporting status changed.

This employment dispute stems from an earlier High Court judgement to award Willock damages for being unfairly tried for misconduct.

The damages have never been paid as the ABDF, in a court filing, denied forcing him to resign, stripping him of any rights, or that Willock was “specifically or maliciously targeted”.

In addition, the ABDF argued that Willock never held an indefinite commission or permanent employment and that giving him a commission scroll was an “administrative error” that they sought to rectify as soon as it was recognised.

The ABDF also stated that Willock was not guaranteed employment up to the age of 47 – the mandatory retirement age and pensionable age within the military.

The ABDF claimed to have made those changes to 36 other officers’ commission scrolls, a practice that dates back to 2013, and claimed that during the 2022 meeting, other officers were informed of the error and were told they would be granted extensions based on their performance.

Willock’s latest extension was given for just about eight weeks.