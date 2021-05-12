ABDF investigates stolen vessel

Fishing vessel that was reported stolen from the St John’s Harbour Tuesday morning (Photo and info shared by Chief Fisheries Officer Ian Horsford)

This fishing vessel KIRSIA I with registration number V2-467MW was reported stolen Tuesday morning from the causeway of Perry Bay in St John’s Harbour.

Information posted by the Antigua and Barbuda Fisheries Division noted that the vessel is a 25-foot pirogue with a single Yamaha 100 horsepower 4-stroke engine (as opposed to the two 40 horsepower engines in the picture).

Anyone with information with regards to the vessel and asked to contact the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force Coast Guard at: 462-3206, 462-2841, 462-2843 or the nearest police station.