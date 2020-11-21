ABDF boss holds regional security talks with UK, Caribbean military heads

Resident British Commissioner to Antigua and Barbuda, Lindsy Thompson (centre) was pleased to host Chief of Defence Staff Col Telbert Benjamin (right) and Deputy CDS, Lt Col Trevor Pennyfeather for the virtual conference. (Photo courtesy the British Mission in Antigua and Barbuda)

Chief of Defence Staff of Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF), Colonel Telbert Benjamin, and Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant Colonel Trevor Pennyfeather on Monday met with UK Chief of Defence Staff, General Sir Nick Carter and other Caribbean Chiefs of Defence (CHODs) for a Conference for CHODs in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, St Kitts and Nevis, and other islands across the region.

The two-hour virtual forum, hosted by the UK Chief of Defence Staff, General Sir Nick Carter, provided an opportunity for high level engagement between the UK and regional defence chiefs, with a focus on advancing discourse on strategic priorities across UK and Caribbean militaries.

Colonel Benjamin said that the forum was very informative and will result in significant benefits for the military in Antigua and Barbuda and across the region.

“The outcome of this forum will ensure the advancement of the ABDF and the development of our Officers and other ranks, particularly in the fields of training and mutual cooperation,” Colonel Benjamin stated.