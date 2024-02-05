ABCA Two Day: Pigotts take first points against Empire while Lions pluck Blackhawks’ wings on first day of round four

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Pigotts Crushers looked like a much better unit than they did last week, thanks to the added help of their batting allrounder Essan Warner after they secured first innings against leaders Empire Nation.

Winning the toss and opting to field, Pigotts were able to make headway early into the Nation’s batting line up as fast bowler Jawakie Joseph bowled 13 overs on a trot picking up four wickets for 50 runs. But Demari Benta showed his versatility as he stole the show from Joseph by picking up four wickets for just seven runs as they bowled Nation out for a sorry 101. Kenrick Scott top-scored with 37 with Tyrone Williams contributing 22.

In return, after losing their first wicket at eight for one, a 99-run partnership between Warner and Uri Smith helped the Crushers get pass the first innings score made by the opposition. Smith, who was the aggressor in the innings scored a quickfire 76 off 54 balls which contained 11 fours and two sixes while his partner made a reserved 60 from 78 balls.

Veteran Justin Athanaze collected another five-wicket haul before the Crushers declared at 222 for nine to give Empire the remaining three overs of the day to bat. Empire closed the day on the score of five for one wicket.

Not too far away in Blizzard was a spicy encounter between second place Liberta Blackhawks and New Winthorpes Lions. The hosts redeemed themselves after an embarrassing defeat to the Jennings Tigers last weekend, as they were able to shoot out the defending Champions for 101 with Captain Nino Henry snapping up five for 19 runs. He was ably supported by pacer Ishmael Peters who picked up three for 30. But a resolute 88 from Asher Cornelius set the tone for the response from the Lions as he batted with authority by smashing 11 fours and two sixes. He had great support from former Leeward Islands players Jermaine Otto and Damon Valentine who made 34 and 37 respectively.

Shane Burton cracked a 101 from 80 balls

In the town area at the Rising Sun Ground, saw Bolans Blasters bowled out for an abysmal 54 by the home side, as wickets were shared amongst four bowlers who took advantage of the spoils on offer. Under-19 spinners Ozan Williams and Michael Harillal spun their way through the defences of the batters, combining to send down 9.2 overs containing six maidens, eight runs and five wickets. However, the best was yet to come as former Leeward Islands batting allrounder Shane Burton slammed 101 from 18 balls to register his first ton of the season. The Spartans closed the day on 253 for four with Kerry Mentore on 45 and Melvin Charles not waiting till the next day to score his half ton, walloping the last ball of the day to reach the landmark on 54.

At Bethesda, 28 wickets fell on one day as Mekali Tonge, Glenton Williams and Jedidiah Martin all snapped up five wickets each. Sent in to bat first, Jennings Tigers were bamboozled by Tonge’s pace, line and nagging length as he bowled skillfully taking five for 41 with footballer O’shale Simon picking up four for 13 runs. Jamaul Fernandez top-scored with 47 while Williams stroked 31 to help Tigers get to 105 all out. In return, the Golden Eagles were skittled out for 71 as Teron Payne cracked 34 whereas Williams and Martin had figures of five for 17 and five for 28 in that order. With a 34-run lead, the Tigers continued where they left off, losing wickets at regularity and finished the day on 94 for 8.

At McPond, All Saints Pythons have wrapped their way around Combined Schools closing in on first innings. But the youngsters kept them at bay for 61 overs with the chief architect being Dravid Richardson who batted 51 overs scoring 41 to help his side to 137 all out as Shaquan Reifer picked up three for 16. The Pythons closed the day at 130 for 3 with Demetri Lucas slamming 53 and Kadeem Josiah on 34 not out.