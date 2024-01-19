ABCA Two Day: Pigotts’ Frederick welcomes Benta’s inclusion amidst Francis Jr’s departure for Blackhawks

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Coach of the Pigotts Crushers cricket team, Ajarni Frederick, said the squad remains balanced despite the departure of all-rounder Elroy Francis Jr.

Francis, who was considered a mainstay in the Pigotts Crushers squad for many years, turned out for the PIC Liberta Blackhawks as the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Two Day Competition bowled off at venues across the country.

Frederick said the acquisition of wicketkeeper batsman, Deran Benta from the Bethesda Golden Eagles, has tremendously boosted the team’s chances.

“Experience, the know-how when it comes to winning championships, he brings leadership, camaraderie, and he brings the know-how to get it done from the junior level through the senior level to the Leeward Islands level, also he brings that experience over with him. He has never played with his brother before, and it’s something he wanted to do before he ended his career, so I think that’s the way he went in terms of that. He could have gone anywhere else but he chose Pigotts and we’re grateful for that opportunity to have him,” he said.

Benta posted scores of 41 and 38 last weekend as Crushers easily beat Combined Schools by 232 runs.

Frederick, who is also the assistant coach of the Leeward Islands Under-15 Boys’ team, however made it clear that Francis and the club parted ways on good terms.

“He came to us as a management team and we sat down and had a meeting. He came, this is his plans, this is what he wants to do, and so he did it the right way, he didn’t just leave without saying he was leaving, so we actually sat down a Sunday afternoon sometime after 1 [pm] and we had the discussion,” he said.

Francis picked up three wickets for 24 runs and made 14 from 15 deliveries on debut for Blackhawks as they made light work of Bethesda to win by an innings and 154 runs at Bethesda.