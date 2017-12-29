New Story

The Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) is set to host its National Under-18 3×3 Qualifiers this weekend. Teams must consist of four players and all interested players have to first sign up on 3×3 planet.com.

The top team will be chosen to represent Antigua and Barbuda at the upcoming International Basketball Foundation (IBF) Antilles 3×3 tournament scheduled for May in St. Maarten. There may be a change of venue for the regional tournament as St. Maarten is still recovering from damages caused by Hurricane Irma earlier this year.

In addition to a male team, for the first time a female team will be chosen to represent the country. The female qualifiers date, however, has not been set. The team of Ahmani Browne, Eric Joseph Jr., Sheldon Gomes Jr., and Judah Ferris competed at the previous regional tournament claiming bronze. Martinique claimed top honours with Guyana finishing as runners up.