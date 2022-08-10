ABBA names 12-member team to contest regional invitational tourney

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) has named a 12-member squad that will compete in the under 21 age-category of the Inter-Island Basketball Invitational tournament in St Maarten from August 12-14.

The players were selected from a core of all-star players from the association’s recently concluded summer camp and were involved in high-intensity training for several weeks.

Two Barbudans Jamine ‘Muff’ Charles (Wadadli Elites/Blinn College) and Lopez Adams (Sir McChesney George High School) will feature on the team.

They will be accompanied by Shalom Bloodman (Wadadli Elite/Genesse College), Dante Trimmingham (Wadadli Elite), T-Shawn Lewis (Wadadli Elite), Seth Joseph (Monsignor Scanlan High School), Jevonte Daley (Wadadli Elite), Shamar Joseph (Ottos Vikings), Jevon Andrew (Wadadli Elite/Florida National University), Shamar Farrell (All Saints Secondary School), Tequan Brodie (Wadadli Elite), and Adreian Carnegie (Ottos Vikings/Antigua State College).

George Hughes will be the head coach while Cedric ‘Supa’ David and Bradbury Browne are the assistant coaches.

Natrecia Mussington is the physiotherapist.

Antigua and Barbuda will face St Kitts and Nevis in their first match on Friday evening at 7:15.

They will play the British Virgin Islands (BVI) a day later at 8:30pm, while on Sunday they will battle St Martin at 11:45am.

All games will be played at the St Maarten Sports Auditorium.

The team will travel on Friday morning.