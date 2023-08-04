A&B youth participate in drug prevention forum in Bahamas

- Advertisement -

Three young people who are representing Antigua and Barbuda in the second Caribbean Youth Forum on Drug Use Prevention in the Bahamas are developing a strategic proposal to tackle substance abuse in schools.

The delegation comprises Caricom Youth Ambassadors Esquire Henry and Pia Nichols, as well as member of the National Youth Volunteer Corps Aaron Gittens.

The forum, hosted by the Executive Secretariat of the Inter-American Drug Abuse Control Commission (ES-CICAD) of the Organization of American States (OAS), ran from July 29 and wraps up today. It is being held at Breezes Resort Bahamas in Nassau and commenced with pre-forum training for youth leaders on July 29-30.

According to the OAS, the event provides a platform for young people to develop effective and innovative youth-led drug prevention action plans for implementation in their communities.

(From left) Aaron Gittens, Esquire Henry, Pia Nichols

Beyond introducing youth to substance use prevention and helping them understand the most effective ways of preventing substance use, the OAS stated that the forum aims to prepare them to take an active part in the various stages of prevention programming where they can play a crucial leadership role.

The agenda includes a “Best Project Competition,” which will provide participants with the opportunity to showcase leadership qualities by designing youth-led projects in drug use prevention.

“We truly appreciate the opportunity,” said Henry. “We received vital information on drug use and prevention mechanisms, and examined the relationship between the increase in marijuana use and crime. We’ll be hoping to implement our proposal after discussions with the Department of Youth Affairs and other stakeholders.”

Nichols and Gittens described the forum as an enlightening and engaging experience. They said they have gained new knowledge and skills which they can apply in the anti-drug fight and empower young people in Antigua and Barbuda.