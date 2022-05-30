A&B wins second runner-up spot in international pageant

- Advertisement -

By Makeida Antonio

An Antiguan mother-of-two graced the stage in this year’s Miss International Elegance Mothers Pageant winning several prizes for the twin island nation.

Thirty-eight-year-old Carol Mack-Grayman – a customer service representative at Observer Newsco – captured the second runner-up position, along with the social media, best speech and best Q&A segments.

“My experience in the Miss International Elegance Mothers Pageant has been nothing but phenomenal,” she told Observer.

“The comradery with the other delegates, the experience, the journey, the practice sessions – it was different, it was empowering – not only empowering for me but also for the other delegates.

“I was able to speak life into some of my sisters here as well as them speaking life into me,” Mack-Grayman said yesterday.

She also expressed gratitude for those who assisted her success in the competition.

“I decided to step out of my comfort zone and to put my best foot forward. I am happy with the results. I must say kudos to Miss Azara Lavia for coaching me. Mr Owen Jackson wrote my speech; it was a beautiful piece.

“Also, I want to shout out Kelly Richardson who attired me in all of my competition pieces. They were well-sewn and admired by everybody backstage. He did a tremendous job.”

Mack-Grayman did not forget to mention all of her supporters on social media who helped her to rise to the top, snatching the prize in the social media segment.

“I am so happy for the support and the outpouring of love felt from my Facebook friends and family, also from my colleagues at work at Observer for pushing me, for giving me the plug helping me to win social media,” she added.

Dahlia Daniel, Miss St Maarten/St Martin, took home the crown, while Shecoma Greene of St Kitts and Nevis placed first runner-up, and Krystle Maduro, hailing from the British Virgin Islands, placed third runner-up in the event which was held in St Maarten.

The results of the non-judged segments are as follows: Social media – Antigua and Barbuda; best promo video – St Kitts and Nevis; Miss Congeniality – Trinidad and Tobago; Miss Photogenic – St Kitts and Nevis; Miss Popularity – St Maarten.

Meanwhile, the results of the judged segments are as follows: Best African wear – St Maarten; best speech – Antigua and Barbuda; best traditional cultural wear – St Maarten; best Sunday wear – St Kitts and Nevis; best talent – St Maarten; best evening wear – St Maarten; best Q&A – Antigua and Barbuda.