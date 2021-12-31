A&B tourism industry set back by pandemic yet again

The tourism sector that was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic
for a whole year in 2020 due to lockdowns and travel restrictions
is yet again facing a possible crisis.
Cancellations have increased says major hotelier and member of
the Antigua and Barbuda Hotel and Tourism Association Alex
Debrito.
Debrito who is also the Vice President of Operations for the Galley
Bay Resort tells Observer that hoteliers were looking forward to
a successful winter season.
Debrito says the next couple of months could also be difficult for
the sector.