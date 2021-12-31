A&B tourism industry set back by pandemic yet again

The tourism sector that was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic

for a whole year in 2020 due to lockdowns and travel restrictions

is yet again facing a possible crisis.

Cancellations have increased says major hotelier and member of

the Antigua and Barbuda Hotel and Tourism Association Alex

Debrito.

Debrito who is also the Vice President of Operations for the Galley

Bay Resort tells Observer that hoteliers were looking forward to

a successful winter season.

Debrito says the next couple of months could also be difficult for

the sector.