A&B to host high-level British trade mission

Antigua and Barbuda will be hosting a high-level trade mission from March 11 to 14 this year.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chet Greene, the three-day high-level trade mission follows the third annual UK-Antigua and Barbuda Investment Summit in London and Dublin, and it will provide the platform to facilitate bilateral trade and investment opportunities between Britain and the public and private sectors on the island.

Minister Greene expressed his enthusiasm for the trade mission by sharing, “I am delighted to welcome several British businesses to continue dialogue on potential trade and investment opportunities between the twin island state and the United Kingdom.

“A sizeable portion of the country’s economic activity is strongly linked to global markets. The UK market represents significant potential for growth in agriculture, renewable energy, fast moving consumer goods and the blue and green economy.”

British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Scott Furssedonn-Wood, echoed those sentiments and welcomed the visiting British businesses by declaring, “[We are] delighted to be partnering with the government of Antigua and Barbuda to host this inaugural trade mission of UK firms. Increasing opportunities for trade and investment between the UK and Antigua and Barbuda, along with the wider Eastern Caribbean, is a top priority for the UK.

“This mission will provide a unique opportunity to explore how British businesses and UK expertise can support the ambitions of Antigua and Barbuda, and deliver benefits for us all.”

The mission will provide a unique platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and exploring potential business partnerships with a number of companies including REIDsteel, Lagan, GreenCrowd, EcoStim, Aquama Renewables and Beko.

“EcoStim is excited about the prospects and opportunities that this trade mission presents. We believe that Antigua and Barbuda offers significant market potential with our agricultural range of bio stimulants and we are eager to explore and deepen our collaboration and growth with the country. By participating in this trade mission, we aim to establish strategic relationships, increase our market presence, and identify new business opportunities and partners,” commented Phil Gaffney, Director of EcoStim.

Atam Sandhu, CEO of DMA Invest, expressed that, “March’s trade mission is the first multi-sector trade mission we have taken to the Caribbean and comes following our UK-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum in London last year. We feel Antigua and Barbuda offers key opportunities in its infrastructure, blue and green economies, construction and its broader investment landscape, and we are very excited about bringing a range of first-time commercial visitors to these extraordinary islands.”

Interested companies are encouraged to join the trade mission and seize the significant opportunities Antigua and Barbuda has to offer.

For more information, contact Rhunette Ralph, Project Officer within the Antigua and Barbuda Investment Authority, at [email protected].