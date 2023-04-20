A&B to benefit from projects to reduce human trafficking and youth crime

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Antigua and Barbuda will engage in two four-year projects aimed at reducing human trafficking and youth crime in the Caribbean.

The launch of the CariSECURE 2.0 and Opportunities to Advance and Support Youth for Success (OASYS) projects funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) took place Tuesday night at the St James Club resort.

The CariSECURE 2.0 initiative will be focused on bolstering state capacity to identify, screen, investigate and prosecute trafficking cases, providing resources and technical support to the country.

USAID Eastern and Southern Caribbean Regional Representative, Mervyn Farroe, said the project will also “focus on supporting policies to protect vulnerable populations and reduce crimes that exploit and dehumanise victims for profit”.

Additionally, the project will aim at building the ability of youth serving institutions to collect and analyse reliable data for youth crime prevention and response which will be implemented in Barbados, Grenada, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Juliet Solomon, UNDP Regional Rule of Law, Security and Human Rights Specialist, said the lack of data dealing with trafficking in persons cases hinders local and regional responses to the issue.

Images at the launch of CariSECURE 2.0 and Opportunities to Advance and Support Youth for Success (OASYS) projects (Photos by Observer’s Samantha Simon)

“In Antigua and Barbuda, we will use insights gained from the collection and analysis of data to fight the growing scourge of trafficking in persons which present risks to human rights and citizens’ security,” she explained.

Solomon added the project will involve specialised training on interviewing victims.

The project has a planned regional budget of just over $13 million.

Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of National Security Joan Carrott, who spoke on behalf of the Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin, said that the CariSECURE 2.0 project was a timely intervention.

“The further development of the Trafficking in Persons Unit will assist the nation’s capacity for stemming the crime by integrating the work of border police, immigration and the Social Transformation unit.

“In order to respect and secure the basic rights of victims of human trafficking, especially their rights to be identified and assisted, it is necessary to uphold the necessary principle centred around the victims,” she said.

The developmental support provided by the CariSECURE project is timely for the government still reeling from last month’s tragic African migrant boat incident which saw several individuals lose their lives.

Meanwhile, the second project launched last night was the Opportunities to Advance and Support Youth for Success (OASYS) initiative.

The OASYS project specifically targets reducing youth crime by shepherding youth away from the courthouses and into alternative sentencing programmes such as rehabilitation centres.

The initiative, slated to last until October 2026, will also strengthen the case and data management systems to track the progress of juveniles, and help to develop reintegration options such as community service, drug counselling and community service efforts.

Minister of Social Transformation Sir Molwyn Joseph spoke about the importance of this project to small island nations.

“In these small fragile economies, we can hardly find the financial resources to address youth issues in the OECS and when you combine the challenge of global warming where we have to spend scarce resources in recovery from disasters … then you will appreciate the importance of programmes such as… OASYS,” he said.

Sir Molwyn, who was recently appointed Minister of Social Transformation, added that prior to his appointment he was “more critical” of youth who engaged in illicit behaviour.

“Society has a responsibility to support young people in negotiating these influences…that they are exposed to as consumers [and] the type of entertainment they are exposed to.

“There could not be a better investment than the investment in our youth in preparing them for this complex world,” Sir Molwyn said.

OECS Commission Director General Dr Didacus Jules emphasised the need to balance swift justice with compassionate responses to illicit activity among youth.

“We therefore have to adopt a restorative justice approach; the rehabilitation of youth offenders is important for several reasons including harsh punishment has been shown to be ineffective in deterring crime,” Dr Jules noted.

The project will be implemented with a planned budget of over US$5 million for the region.